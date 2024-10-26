What, exactly, makes American Prestige different from any other foreign policy podcast?

Put simply, Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison, American Prestige’s hosts, analyze U.S. foreign policy from a critical framework that sheds light on myriad topics related to international affairs. They provide new voices and ideas to thousands of audience members who are skeptical of the narrow range of views most media outlets offer on these topics.

The majority of media organizations agree with U.S. policymakers that the United States should dominate the world through military and economic might. American Prestige adopts a different set of assumptions, asking what U.S. foreign policy would look like if the interests of all people in the world, and not only those of a tiny subset of Americans, were taken into account.





Questions? Comments? E-mail amprestigepod@gmail.com and one of our producers will get back to you as soon as possible.