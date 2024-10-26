American Prestige logo

“American Prestige” takes a comprehensive look at U.S. foreign policy and int'l affairs, providing listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.

Podcast Episode

E182 - The Ongoing Catastrophe of Sudan's Civil War w/ Khalid Medani

Danny and Derek welcome back to the podcast Khalid Medani, associate professor of political science, director of the Institute of Islamic Studies, and chair of the African Studies Program at McGill Un...

· 1 hr 10 min 30 sec

Podcast Episode

Special - Where Things Stand: Iran, Israel, and Lebanon w/ Séamus Male...

Séamus Malekafzali once again joins Danny and Derek, this time to talk about Iran's lack of a retaliation (so far) to Israel's strike this weekend, what Israel might be hoping to get out of that and i...

· 9 min 21 sec

Podcast Episode

Bonus - The Current US Foreign Policy Moment w/ Adam Tooze (Preview)

Adam Tooze, the Shelby Cullom Davis chair of history at Columbia University and director of the European Institute, is back on the program, this time to talk about his recent piece for The Guardian, "...

· 10 min 25 sec

Podcast Episode

Special - Israeli Strikes on Iran (October 2024) (Preview)

Danny and Derek talk about what we know so far regarding Israel's strikes on Iran last night, their apparent targets, to what extent they're performative, whether there will be a counterstrike, how th...

· 3 min 12 sec

What, exactly, makes American Prestige different from any other foreign policy podcast?

Put simply, Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison, American Prestige’s hosts, analyze U.S. foreign policy from a critical framework that sheds light on myriad topics related to international affairs. They provide new voices and ideas to thousands of audience members who are skeptical of the narrow range of views most media outlets offer on these topics.

The majority of media organizations agree with U.S. policymakers that the United States should dominate the world through military and economic might. American Prestige adopts a different set of assumptions, asking what U.S. foreign policy would look like if the interests of all people in the world, and not only those of a tiny subset of Americans, were taken into account.


Questions? Comments? E-mail amprestigepod@gmail.com and one of our producers will get back to you as soon as possible.